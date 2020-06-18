10 Yakima County jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — Ten inmates at the Yakima County jail have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release Thursday.

Officials said one inmate tested positive on June 15, leading their housing unit to be quarantined. All other inmates in the housing unit were tested by medical staff, and nine others tested positive for COVID-19. The number of inmates who tested negative is unknown.

The Yakima County Department of Corrections (DOC) is working with the Yakima Health District to respond to the outbreak.

The DOC says it’s following all CDC and Washington State Department of Health guidelines and protocols for contact tracing, notifications, testing, medical treatment, cleaning, disinfecting and isolation.

All staff and inmates have been provided PPE, including masks.

The DOC will continue pre-screening all staff and inmates who enter the facility for temperature and COVID symptoms along with all other protocols outlined by the CDC and state Department of Health in March.

RELATED: Inslee: Yakima County must do more to prevent coronavirus

READ: Cases of COVID-19 climbing at Eastern Washington prison

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.