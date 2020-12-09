10-percent of Inchelium residents test positive for COVID-19, curfew in place

Elenee Dao by Elenee Dao

INCHELIUM, Wash. — A town of 400 people is seeing an outbreak of COVID-19, with nearly 50 people testing positive. Inchelium is now under a curfew to help slow that spread until further notice.

“We go to work we go home. That’s pretty much it,” said DeAnn Simpson, a long-time resident Inchelium.

She sees and hears what’s happening in town – like young people getting together at night.

“I think when you’re young you just don’t think about this could happen to me. Well, it might not happen to you that detrimental but somebody in your family or you’ve been in contact with, it certainly could be that. It could be the death sentence,” DeAnn said.

Joel Boyd, the vice chairman of the Colville Tribe, said they were seeing fewer than 10 people testing positive. It jumped up to more than 40 in just a couple of days.

On the reservation as of this writing, 60 people tested positive for the virus. 47 of them are from Inchelium.

Boyd says the tribe felt like it needed to do something immediately. So, they put in a curfew.

No one is allowed outside from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. unless it is essential travel.

This isn’t the biggest spike the Colville Tribe has seen on its reservation, but Boyd says percentage wise, it is the largest for a community compared to any other districts.

“Inchelium is such a tight knit community, it’s one of those things that in my eyes, it was one of our worst fears this would happen,” Boyd said. He feels people have become complacent with the rules.

The spike in COVID-19 cases forced Bessie Simpson to switch her grocery store – the only one in town – to curbside only.

It’s affected her business quite a bit. The deli inside the store used to make $900 a day. Now, it’s only making $100.

With curbside pickup, she says it’s been slow, but a risk she’s willing to take to keep her workers safe.

“We went to curbside because we were having people coming in the store who should be quarantined – because we’re a small town, we know – and we would have people in the store that should’ve been home,” she told 4 News Now.

Per tribal code, Boyd says those in violation could face a fine of up to $5,000 and up to a year in jail. However, Boyd says they will look at violations on a case-by-case basis.

“We’re not looking to penalize anyone,” he said, adding they’re hoping to give them just a fair warning.

Boyd says it is possible more restrictions are coming for other districts in the reservation.

There is no date when the curfew could be lifted, but Boyd says they’re discussing the situation on a weekly basis.

In the meantime, DeAnn says she’s being careful and hopes others will, too.

“It’s been tough but we’re maintaining and keeping it together,” DeAnn said.

“Our community is like family so it just sucks we have to do this, but just to keep everybody safe, I just hope they stay home,” Bessie added.

