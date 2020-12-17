10 gifts under $10: Sweet treats from Bruttles and Spokandy

SPOKANE, Wash. — Keep your friends and neighbors employed by keeping your money in town. You can do it by keeping your tastebuds happy, too.

Bruttles’ owner Jessica Parkhurst said their classic candy is getting lots of love this holiday season.

“We have our micro samplers, we have our soft peanut brittle bark, and of course our original soft peanut bruttle brittle,” Parkhurst said. “I’ve never seen the internet orders like it is, it’s crazy.”

So, what’s a “bruttle?” They’re handmade, hand-dipped and hand-wrapped, made with peanut butter, which makes them soft and flakey.

“We call it a gourmet Butterfinger. That’s the best way to describe it,” Parkhurst said.

A one-pound soft peanut brittle holiday box goes for $13.50 and their mini samplers are a little less. Bruttles are such a popular local treat, they sell 600 pounds of it every day.

It’s a similar story down the street at Spokandy. They sell hundreds of pounds of chocolate every day, packed and ready to go or you can pick and pack your own.

“Pick anything out of the case, the girls will pack it up for you,. whatever your dollar, your budget is, we’d be happy to accommodate that,” said owner Todd Davis.

Spokandy is also known for their pastel mints, which have been a tradition since the 60s.

Like Bruttles, Spokandy has been shipping out lots of online orders or you can pick them up in person.

“Go to the website, the volume is heavy of course, but the sooner you get the order in, the more successful you’ll be,” Davis said.

