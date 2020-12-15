10 gifts under $10: Stocking stuffers from Boo Radley’s and Atticus coffee for the caffeine lovers in your life

Nia Wong by Nia Wong

The countdown is on to get those gifts under the tree; you only have 10 more days to wrap up your Christmas shopping.

You might have those big, important presents out of the way, but it can be the small ones that get you. So, 4 News Now is here to help.

For 10 days this December, we will show you how you can cross people of your Christmas list with gifts that will cost you around $10 each. You have plenty of options to choose from, especially when it comes to supporting local.

For starters, 4 News Now’s Nia Wong stopped by Boo Radley’s in downtown Spokane.

Owner Kris Dinnison calls it the “stocking stuffer capital” of Spokane. The store is full of great gifts, like funky socks, tea towels and magnet sets.

A big hit this year has been coffee mugs made local artist Chris Bovey. If you have a caffeine lover in your life, you should also check out Atticus Coffee down the street.

“There are some [coffees] that are less than $10,” said Andy Dinnison over at Atticus. “There’s little two-ounce bags for as cheap at $3.95.”

They even have specialty items for the tea drinkers in your life.

“We have felt the love year after year after,” said Kris. “This is our 28th Christmas for Boo Radley’s, so we have felt that from the very beginning.”

Need some other ideas? Tune into 4 News Now at 5 and 6 every day leading up to Christmas or check out the Shop Local page.

