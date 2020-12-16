10 gifts under $10: Local shop ‘From Here’ can fulfill all your stocking stuffer needs

Nia Wong by Nia Wong

SPOKANE, Wash. — We’re helping you take care of that Christmas list with our 10 Days of $10 Gifts Guide.

There are plenty of stocking stuffers you can get right here in the Inland Northwest.

With only nine Christmas shopping days left, we dropped into River Park Square on Tuesday.

Local shop From Here is all about loving where you live.

“People realizing that Spokane is a hidden gem is pretty amazing,” said Ariana Colts, front end manager.

The store sprouted from humble beginnings. Colts says it’s grown to handle the holiday rush on the second floor of Riverpark Square.

“I’d say we’re about as busy as we were last year for the holidays,” said Colts.

It doesn’t take much to show off your pride or make a statement. For $10, you can find pins with prints from local artist Karli Ingersoll.

Stickers, magnets, coasters, bath bombs. All of it created by local artists.

If you’re looking to spend a little bit more, you can also purchase candles from Nightlife, or tea from Revival, for under $20.

“We have a lot of different people advocating for what they believe in,” said Colts. “We’re at a time where people really want to communicate what they believe in and what they’re passionate about.”

Colts believes local art reveals deeper insight to the Lilac City.

In a year that has transformed so much, through creativity, she sees some transformations happening for the better.

