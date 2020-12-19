10 gifts for $10: Shop local, support Spokane arts with gifts from Pottery Place Plus

Nia Wong by Nia Wong

The countdown is on to get those gifts under the tree; you only have six more days to wrap up your Christmas shopping.

You might have those big, important presents out of the way, but it can be the small ones that get you. So, 4 News Now is here to help.

For 10 days this December, we will show you how you can cross people of your Christmas list with gifts that will cost you around $10 each. You have plenty of options to choose from, especially when it comes to supporting local.

Every piece purchased here helps Spokane’s colorful arts scene.

“People really want to buy locally made gifts,” said artist Linnea Tobias, “and in the time I’ve been here it has grown a lot.”

Tobias moved to the Inland Northwest seven years ago — she’s one of 25 artists with Pottery Place Plus in downtown Spokane.

You can buy her works off the wall or in the form of a greeting card.

“They’re all made directly from the paintings I’ve created over the years,” explained Tobias.

It’s a fun shop to poke around for those $20-and-under gifts.

“You could get some pottery, you could get a nice mug for under $20,” said Tobias.

Bath salts go as low as $10, and certain soaps run as low as $5. Colorful ornaments to decorate your home or tree run anywhere between $10 and $25.

Tobias says the holiday shopping season has been kind to Pottery Place Plus.

“They just load up on all kinds of things because they’re trying to think of everyone they know,” Tobias explained.

This co-op has been around for more than 40 years, and its artists love to be a part of the community.

“Art Fest, Art on the Green, that sort of thing,” Tobias recounted, “Terrain shows.”

With your support, Spokane’s artists can keep creating and growing.

“They’re really fun to participate in,” said Tobias, “so those things have gained a lot of interests over the years.”

