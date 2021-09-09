10-acre fire burns near Sacheen Lake

Pend Oreille County Sheriff

PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wash.– Fire crews are working to put out a 10-acre fire burning near Sacheen Lake in Pend Oreille County.

The Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office said the fire is burning near Viet Road and Roberts Drive.

The sheriff’s office said South Pend Oreille Fire and DNR are on scene working the fire by ground and air.

People are being asked to avoid the areas on Sacheen Lake where aircraft will be dipping the water from the lake.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office had not reported any evacuation notices.

This is a developing story. Stay with 4 News Now for updates.

