1 killed in Hwy 195 crash near Uniontown, nitrogen refrigerant leaking onto road

by Erin Robinson

WHITMAN CO., Wash. — One person was killed in a multi-car crash on Highway 195 south of Uniontown Thursday afternoon.

A semi involved in the crash is now leaking nitrogen refrigerant onto the highway.

The Washington State Patrol has closed the highway indefinitely.

🚨🚨Traffic Alert 🚨 🚨 Whitman County pic.twitter.com/T9tKg6hx1g — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) October 28, 2021

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.