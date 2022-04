1 killed in I-90 crash near Sprague

by Erin Robinson

RITZVILLE, Wash. — One person has died in a crash on eastbound I-90 near Sprague.

The one-car crash is near the Tokio exit.

Traffic Alert: Troopers working a fatality one car collision investigation I-90 eastbound mile post 231. Please slow and give room to emergency crews on scene. — District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) April 13, 2022

Washington State Patrol troopers are on scene and asking drivers to slow down while emergency crews respond.

