1 killed in crash on Highway 2 near Davenport
DAVENPORT, Wash. — One person was killed in a crash on Highway 2 near Davenport Monday afternoon.
Washington State Patrol troopers said the driver lost control on compact snow and drove off the road. The truck rolled and stopped on its back wheels.
According to WSP, it appears the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
The identity of the driver has not been released.
