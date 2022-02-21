1 killed in crash on Highway 2 near Davenport

by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSP

DAVENPORT, Wash. — One person was killed in a crash on Highway 2 near Davenport Monday afternoon.

Washington State Patrol troopers said the driver lost control on compact snow and drove off the road. The truck rolled and stopped on its back wheels.

WSP troopers on the scene of a Fatal collision Eastbound SR2 at mile post 253. Driver lost control on compact snow, left roadway rolling before coming to rest back on its wheels. Appears the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. #Buckleupsavelives pic.twitter.com/CGUtnMlqXC — District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) February 21, 2022

According to WSP, it appears the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.