1 killed, at least 1 injured in crash near Ferris High School

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was killed and at least one other person was injured in a crash on S. Regal St. near Ferris High School on Tuesday night.

Spokane Police said the crash involved two cars and happened at 11:15 p.m. One car was driving eastbound on Thurston and the other car was driving southbound on Regal when they crashed into each other.

The crash damaged a power pole, which Avista is still repairing.

Major Crimes has taken over the investigation.

