1 killed, 3 injured in Spokane Valley crash

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — One person was killed and three were injured in a crash at N Forker Rd and E Forker Rd in Spokane Valley.

Deputies and firefighters responded to the crash around 2:15 a.m. Sunday and had to extricate the people inside the truck in order to treat them for their injuries.

The male driver died on scene and three passengers, one male and two females, were seriously injured. They were taken to the hospital; two have been released and one remains hospitalized.

Initial information indicates the F-250 was driving north on Forker Road, left the roadway at a dead end and crashed. Investigators believe impairment and speed were factors in the crash.

Two of the four occupants were not wearing seatbelts, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.