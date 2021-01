1 killed, 3 injured in crash on US 195 south of Pullman, highway completely blocked

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit KXLY 4 News Now

WHITMAN CO., Wash. — One person was killed and three others injured in a crash on US 195 about five miles south of Pullman.

The crash was reported at 2:30 p.m. and both directions of the highway remain blocked.

The Washington State Patrol said the crash involved two-vehicles that collided head-on.

This is a developing story.