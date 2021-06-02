2 killed in crash near Colfax

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSP

WHITMAN CO., Wash. — Two people were killed in a rollover crash 15 miles west of Colfax.

The Washington State Patrol responded to the one-car crash around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The passenger was declared dead at the scene, while the driver was airlifted to a Spokane hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Unfortunately the driver succumbed to injuries at a local hospital. Press memo will be forthcoming once next of kin notifications have been made. — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) June 3, 2021

The road has reopened, but troopers are still in the area as they conduct their investigation.

Editor’s note: This article was edited to reflect a correction from Washington State Patrol.

