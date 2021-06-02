2 killed in crash near Colfax
WHITMAN CO., Wash. — Two people were killed in a rollover crash 15 miles west of Colfax.
The Washington State Patrol responded to the one-car crash around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The passenger was declared dead at the scene, while the driver was airlifted to a Spokane hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.
The road has reopened, but troopers are still in the area as they conduct their investigation.
Editor’s note: This article was edited to reflect a correction from Washington State Patrol.
