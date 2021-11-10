1 injured in Medical Lake crash

by Erin Robinson

Credt: Spokane County Sheriff's Office

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — A man suffered possible life-threatening injuries in a crash on W. Medical Lakes Four Lakes Rd Wednesday morning.

The road remains closed between W. Taylor Rd and S. Granite Lake Rd. W. Silver Lake Rd is also closed from W. Medical Lake Four Lakes Rd to S. Murphy Rd.

Only one car was involved in the crash and the driver was the only person inside.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office believes the driver was heading south when he lost control and hit an embankment. He is not believed to have been under the influence at the time of the crash.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.