1 in 5 Washingtonians plan to drink a six-pack on Super Bowl Sunday

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you plan to drink on Super Bowl Sunday, make sure you know your limits.

According to a survey from American Addiction Centers, about one in five Washingtonians will drink at least one six-pack of beer for the game on Sunday.

The survey asked 3,921 people in the U.S. if they plan on consuming six or more beers for the Super Bowl, and 15-percent of Washington participants said they do.

However, that’s not nearly as bad as Wisconsin, as about 37-percent of cheeseheads plan on downing a six-rack this Sunday. Packers fans notably consume more alcohol compared to other football fanbases, despite them not having made a Super Bowl appearance in over ten years.

Idaho had the lowest percentage, as only five percent of Idahoans plan to drink six or more beers for the event. It could be mainly due to fans not having a state football team to root for.

You can see the whole infographic here.

However you plan to celebrate this Sunday, remember to drink responsibly.

