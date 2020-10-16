1 in 5 Spokane County voters have already returned their ballot

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — One in every five registered voters in Spokane County has already cast their ballot for the November election.

A release from the county noted that nearly 75,000 ballots have, as of Friday, been returned to the Spokane County Elections office. There are currently just over 356,000 registered voters.

Ballots were sent out one week early this year to allow voters extra time due to current delays with the United States Postal Service.

“Voters are eager to return their ballots to us. Normally, today, we would have just finished the initial mailing to voters. Instead, we have received nearly the same number of ballots already as what we received the weekend before the Primary Election in August,” said Auditor Vicky Dalton.

About 15,000 ballots were sent out this week; these were primarily new registrations or voters who have recently changed their address. All voters should have their ballots in hand by Tuesday, October 20.

If you have not received yours by then, you are urged to contact the Auditor’s Office for a replacement.

Ballots must be returned to a drop box by 8 p.m. on November 3 or postmarked by that day.

Find your closest drop box below:

