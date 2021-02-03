1 in 12 Washingtonians has received at least first COVID shot

SPOKANE, Wash. — The latest data show that one in every 12 Washingtonians has received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Tuesday night, 700,000 vaccinations have been administered across the state. The daily average of doses given has jumped by about 14,000 in the two weeks since Governor Jay Inslee announced the state’s new vaccination plan.

Under that plan, providers must administer 95 percent of their allocated doses within a week of receiving them.

Spokane County has not released new vaccination data in the past few days; the most recent numbers were reported on January 30, which show nearly 51,000 vaccinations have been administered in the county.

That said, Spokane County has not received a tremendous amount of vaccine this week. The only allocated doses – of which there were 4,000 – went to the Spokane Arena. Local healthcare providers like CHAS, Providence, Multicare and Spokane Regional Health did not receive a first dose shipment this week.

This comes shortly after Inslee announced Washington’s allotment would be increased by 16 percent as the federal government purchased millions of more doses.

