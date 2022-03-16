#1 Gonzaga vs #16 Georgia State first round matchup: Could the Zags have a challenge early?

by Will Wixey

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 20: in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I MenÕs Basketball Tournament held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 20, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the First Round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament kicks off Thursday, only one matchup for the Zags is certain: the Georgia State Panthers.

As to what the future rounds of the tournament entail, that’s left up for debate. But the Bulldogs still have to get past their first opponent, many of which think will be an easy feat. But that may not be the case.

Atlanta-based Georgia State earned an automatic bid to the bracket after winning the Sun Belt Championship. They have a good few athletic guards who like to test other teams’ offenses. The Panthers often extend into a full-court press, putting extra pressure on ballhandlers. It’s safe to say that Andrew Nembhard is ready for the competition, but he might need an extra game plan to deal with this scrappy team.

However, to say Georgia State has a good chance of beating Gonzaga on Thursday is statistically incorrect. Throughout the entire history of March Madness, only one #16 seed has ever beat a #1 seed. In 2018, the UMBC Retrievers shocked the world after blowing out top-seeded Virginia. No. 1 seeds own a 135-1 all-time record against 16 seeds, with UMBC being the only outlier.

The Panthers also don’t boast the best record (18-10) and their tournament history isn’t too daunting. While the Panthers haven’t earned a seed higher than 11, they did pull off a major upset in 2015 as the 14th seed against the 3rd seed Baylor Bears.

In short, Gonzaga has their eyes on the prize this year, and head coach Mark Few isn’t going to let the team underestimate any opponent, regardless of the round. Expect Gonzaga to be locked in come Thursday, and also on Saturday against either Boise State or Memphis.

