Two men arrested in Spokane Valley bar fight, shooting

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Two men allegedly involved with a shooting at a Spokane Valley bar that left one person dead have been arrested.

One person died and two others were injured in a shooting at Ichabod’s East on E. Sprague early Saturday morning.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said suspect Alexandro Aguiler, 29, has been charged with first degree murder, attempted murder and two counts of assault. The second suspect, Anthony J. Bonds, 26, has been charged with second degree assault.

The Spokane Valley Police Department said they believe the shooting stemmed from an argument.

As deputies arrived to the scene and were helping one victim, they heard gunshots nearby. Additional assistance from the Spokane Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Liberty Lake Police Department and Spokane County Sheriff’s Office were called in to help. Ultimately, they surrounded the area and locked down the bar as SWAT and Air 1 were brought in.

Authorities said the person who died was a man and another man suffered life-threatening injuries. The second male victim remains hospitalized and is in critical condition. The third victim, a woman, was shot, but was treated for her wounds and was released.

Major Crimes has taken over the investigation and anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact law enforcement.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.