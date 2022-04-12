1 dead in North Central shooting

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man has died from injuries he suffered in an overnight shooting in the North Central area.

Multiple callers reported hearing gunshots near W Maxwell Ave and N. Lincoln St just before 1:30 a.m.

While officers were headed to that area, they received another call about a crash W. Augusta and N. Wall. The caller said a man was lying in the street and not moving.

Officers found the man with a gunshot wound and attempted to save him, but he died at at the scene.

Police are now asking anyone in the area who may have witnessed the shooting or crash to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

