1 dead, 1 injured in North Hauser Lake Road shooting

COPYRIGHT KXLY 4 NEWS NOW

HAUSER LAKE, Idaho– The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting on North Hauser Lake Road left one person dead and sent another to the hospital.

The investigation started when deputies and firefighters got to the scene of a fire near 8900 Hauser Lake Road. The sheriff’s office said there were reports of shots fired in the area.

Investigators said one person was found dead, one was sent to the hospital and another was not injured in the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said it has a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story. 4 News Now has a crew at the scene and will update this as more information becomes available.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.