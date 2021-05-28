$1 coffee? New app helping pick up your tab at local shops through June 20

SPOKANE, Wash — The Seattle-based rewards app for indie coffee lovers, joe, wants Spokane residents to lean local when ordering their coffee, rather than buying from corporate chains.

During the pandemic, it was easier to buy from corporate chains due to the accelerated adoption of mobile and online ordering. Now, with Spokane coffee shops available on joe, it’s just as easy to support local.

Using the code 1JAVASPOKANE at checkout, you can get a $1 drink at a variety of local shops on the network. The app will cover the rest, up to a $6 value. This deal is going on until June 20, and the code can be reused once per day at multiple shops.

The app was co-founded by brothers Nick and Brenden Martin, both former baristas, and Lenny Urbanowski. It was created to help small business owners compete against corporate giants.

As the economy reopens, joe’s founders believe that it’s the time to rebuild routines around supporting small businesses.

“Last year, people became more intentional about supporting small businesses. If buying local is important to you, we want to make it easy to explore what Spokane’s independent coffee scene has to offer without sacrificing the convenience usually found with corporate chains. With all of our support, this community has the opportunity to be stronger than ever, especially after a year like 2020,” said Nick Martin.

The full list of local coffee shops on the app include:

Arctos Coffee & Roasting Co.

Begona Coffee

Bijou

BocoPop

Calypsos Coffee Roasters

Doma Coffee Roasting Company

Evans Brothers Coffee Roasters – Coeur D’Alene

Evans Brothers Coffee Roasters – Sandpoint

First Avenue Coffee

Full Steam Espresso – 1215 Filer Ave E

Full Steam Espresso – 2nd South Market

Indaba – Broadway

Indaba – Howard

Indaba – Nettleton

Indaba – Riverside

Indaba – Summit

Jitterz Espresso – Spokane Street

Jitterz Espresso – 98 Wyoming, Hayden

Jitterz Espresso – Government Way CDA

Jitterz Espresso – Pleasant View, Post Falls

Jitterz Espresso – Prairie, CDA

Jitterz Espresso – Rathdrum

Jitterz Espresso – Seltice, Post Falls

Ladder Coffee Roasters – Valley

Ladder Coffee Roasters – Monroe

Ladder Coffee Roasters – Riverside

Ladder Coffee Roasters – North

Locals Culture House

Lofty Skies COFFEE

Refueler

Revel 77 Coffee

Roast House Coffee

Swell Coffee

The Garden Coffee & Local Eats

Thomas Hammer Coffee – Fairchild

Thomas Hammer Coffee – Multicare Deaconess Hospital

Thomas Hammer Coffee – Sacred Heart Medical Center

Thomas Hammer Coffee – Spokane Valley East Sprague

Thomas Hammer Coffee – Spokane Valley Mall

Thomas Hammer Coffee – Grand

Thomas Hammer Coffee – Coeur D’Alene

Thomas Hammer Coffee – Downtown Spokane

Thomas Hammer Coffee – Hayden

Thomas Hammer Coffee – Post Falls

Tom Sawyer Country Coffee

Vault Coffee Co.

Vessel Roasters

West Plains Roasters

