1-3 inches of snow expected in higher elevations – Mark

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect today and we could see some of the first significant snowfall of the season.

That said, it will happen in our higher elevations. Between 1-3 inches of snow are expected about 2,000 feet.

In the valleys, we’ll see rain. Temperatures will linger in the low to mid 30s.

Tonight we could see temperatures warm enough to keep it raining around I-90 and to the south.

We’ll see clouds to showers today with snow and rain to the south. Snow is also expected to the north overnight.

Again, about 2 inches are possible for Friday morning in many areas. We’ll stay cloudy and cool for Friday afternoon and into next week.